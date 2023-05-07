Live updates from TPC Deere Run | Caitlin Clark effect in full display, pairings for Thursday posted

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.
Quick facts:
- The JDC begins on Wednesday, July 5, with the Pro-Am and ends on Sunday, July 9.
- Caitlin Clark will play at the Pro-Am with Ludvig Aberg in the morning then fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson in the afternoon.
- Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are performing over the weekend.
Live Updates
Pairings for Thursday posted
Round 1:
Round 2:
A sea of black and gold at TPC Deere Run
Checking in with Shelby!
Things at the JDC that just make sense via PGA Tour
Lots of green, lots of yellow, lots of tractors. It just makes sense!
Caitlin Clark, fellow Hawkeyes tee off at TPC Deere Run
The superstar is here! The Hawkeyes teed off at 8:08 Wednesday morning.
Pairings for Pro-Am First Round
