Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters title

He is the first male player from Japan to win one of golf's major championships.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters on Sunday to become the first male player from Japan to win one of golf's major championships.

The 29-year-old Matsuyama finished 10-under-par despite a few nervous moments.

He led by as many as six on the back nine. He was only two ahead going to the 16th hole.

And then Xander Schauffele made it easy for him by hitting into the water and the gallery and making a triple bogey on the 16th hole.

Matsuyama takes his place among the elite in golf. The victory comes 10 years after the Japanese star was low amateur in the Masters as a teenager.

His four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters was a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its golfers hold a lead after any round at Augusta National.

Masters rookie Will Zalatoris finished second at 9-under-par.