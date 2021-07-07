x
Golf

What's happening at the John Deere Classic | Pro-Am Day

Check out the latest from TPC Deere Run and what's happening on the course and on the grounds.

SILVIS, Ill. — The News 8 crew is out in full force at TPC Deere Run covering what's happening on the course and on the grounds.

Are you at TPC Deere Run?
RELATED: Golf in the Quad Cities: The 2021 John Deere Classic marks 50 years of tournament play

It's Pro-Am Day at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee'd off at 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 7. 

Here are the pairings for Pro-Am Day 

3:37 p.m. -- The rain is picking up at TPC Deere Run.

3:30 p.m. -- StormTrack 8 radar shows rain is headed toward TPC Deere Run.

View interactive radar, here

1:45 p.m. -- Play is expected to resume at 1:55 p.m.

1:30 p.m. -- Lightning storms have been making their way through the Quad Cities this afternoon, but as of 1:30 p.m. it still hadn't hit TPC Deere Run. 

Nonetheless, play is on pause.

1:15 p.m. -- First weather delay of the 2021 John Deere Classic

9:53 a.m. -- The Pro-Am is beginning as a beautiful day for golf!

9 a.m. -- News 8's Jillian Mahen interviewed the John Deere Classic's "Kid Reporter" - his name is Grant Dahlstrom and he got the gig by networking through his Youtube channel, Grant the Umpire.

Follow News 8's David Bohman as he shares the happenings with you around Deere Run all week!

