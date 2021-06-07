Stephen Ames wins Principal Charity Classic for 2nd senior PGA title

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse.

Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club.

Weir closed with a 69.