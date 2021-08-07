What's happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 1

The first groups teed off at 6:45 a.m. Thursday from TPC Deere Run.

SILVIS, Ill. — The News 8 crew is out in full force at TPC Deere Run covering what's happening on the course and on the grounds.

Are you at TPC Deere Run?

It's Day 1 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups teed off at 6:45 a.m., Thursday, July 8.

9:48 a.m. -- News 8's Kory Kuffler is out on the green!

Round 1 of @JDCLASSIC underway. Be sure to tune into the 19th Hole tonight on @wqad at 6:35 for a wrap of today’s action #JDC50 pic.twitter.com/l4LT8CxZAP — Kory Kuffler (@kuff_sports) July 8, 2021

8:12 a.m. -- Rooting for their favorite sponsor exemption is the "Kluver Krue" following Luke Kluver.

Learn about Luke Kluver and the other sponsor exemptions here!

The Kluver Krue is on the grounds to cheer on sponsor exemption @KluverLuke! @KUMensGolf pic.twitter.com/xrbllbYbHZ — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 8, 2021

7:18 a.m. -- Former champions Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman and Steve Stricker will tee-off together on Hole #10 at 7:18 a.m. on Day 1.

Frittelli makes a putt for birdie, misses and makes par on the first hole of the day.