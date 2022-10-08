Grand View football looks toward next season with high hopes

According to the NAIA's top 25 preseason poll, Grand View is ranked second behind the defending national champion Morningside University.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand View University football team is coming into this season with some unfinished business.

Last season, the Vikings fell short in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship game, ending the season with a record of 14-1.

The Vikings are returning some key players in all three phases of the game this season, so it's no surprise that they're expected to be right back up at the top.

According to the NAIA's top 25 preseason poll, Grand View is ranked second behind the defending national champion and fellow Iowa school Morningside University.

The team hopes to carry that momentum from last season into the next.

"You know, we had a great journey a year ago with a team that was really fun to be around. I anticipate a lot of the same with this group as well," said Joe Woodley, the Grand View head coach.

For quarterback Johnny Sullivan, this season is one of hope to move up even further in the rankings.

"We always say we reload here at Grand View. There shouldn't ever be a down year and I don't expect this one to be," said Sullivan.

The top three spots in the poll are held by Iowa schools, with Northwestern College sitting in third. To round out the Iowa schools, Dordt University in Sioux Center Iowa ranked 23rd.