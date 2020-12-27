Hawkeyes bowl game cancelled due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 has sacked the Iowa Hawkeye's Wednesday bowl game against the Missouri Tigers.
Officials from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled the game "due to an increase among student-athletes, coaches and staff following its regular-season and after consultation with local and state health departments."
Missouri officials expressed their disappointment.
"Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally-ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester," he added. "However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."
The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Ticketholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7 to 10 business day.
