x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Sports

Hawkeyes bowl game cancelled due to COVID-19

Missouri team's positive tests made them unable to field a team for Wednesday's Music City Bowl
Credit: AP
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. Iowa won 35-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 has sacked the Iowa Hawkeye's Wednesday bowl game against the Missouri Tigers.

Officials from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl cancelled the game "due to an increase among student-athletes, coaches and staff following its regular-season and after consultation with local and state health departments."

Missouri officials expressed their disappointment.

 "Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts to play every regular-season game this fall, as well as the success they have had on the field against a 10-game all-SEC schedule that included five games against nationally-ranked opponents, and in the classroom during the fall semester," he added. "However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."

The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Ticketholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7 to 10 business day.

Stay with Local 5 News for this developing story.

RELATED: Arizona-bound: Iowa State Cyclones to play the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon

RELATED: YOUR PHOTOS: Cyclone fans ready for Saturday's big game