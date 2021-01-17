Score Updates: High School Hoops Jan. 17 2021

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —
Class 4A:
Ankeny Centennial 80, Fort Dodge 34
Ames 52, Marshalltown 42
Cedar Falls 86, CR Washington 61
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76 - Bishop Heelan 45
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, CR Washington 67
Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic 45
Southeast Polk 73, Des Moines Lincoln 52
Valley 62, Urbandale 40
Class 3A:
Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26
Ballard 80, Winterset 60
Carrol 74, ADM 57
Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Norwalk 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 78, Maryville 70
Monticello 66, Maquoketa Valley 45
Pella 84, PCM 53
Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70
Class 2A:
A-H-S-TW, Avoca 85, Audobon 51
Boyden-Hull 67 - Unity Christian 47
Clear Lake-Amana 54, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 38
Des Moines Christian 57, Earlham 52
Dike-New Hartford 87, Denver 85
North Fayette, Valley 48, Clayton Ridge 40
OA-BCIG 74, Storm Lake 59
Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45
Class 1A:
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Akron-Westfield 17
Grand View Christian 85, Fort Dodge 63
Easton Valley 76, Marquette Catholic 38
Lake Mills 70, West Hancock 48
Martensdale-St. Mary's 79, Wayne 36
Montezuma 80, Keota 46
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48
Springville 98, Clarksville 24
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien 35
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47
Washington 76, Notre Dame; Burlington 53
West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37