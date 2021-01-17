x
Score Updates: High School Hoops Jan. 17 2021

Check out all the latest scores from the week of High School Basketball

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —

Class 4A:

Ankeny Centennial 80, Fort Dodge 34

Ames 52, Marshalltown 42

Cedar Falls 86, CR Washington 61

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76 - Bishop Heelan 45

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, CR Washington 67

Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic 45

Southeast Polk 73, Des Moines Lincoln 52

Valley 62, Urbandale 40

Class 3A:

Assumption, Davenport 66, Clinton 26

Ballard 80, Winterset 60

Carrol 74, ADM 57

Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Norwalk 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 78, Maryville 70

Monticello 66, Maquoketa Valley 45

Pella 84, PCM 53

Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70

Class 2A:

A-H-S-TW, Avoca 85, Audobon 51

Boyden-Hull 67 - Unity Christian 47

Clear Lake-Amana 54, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 38

Des Moines Christian 57, Earlham 52

Dike-New Hartford 87, Denver 85

North Fayette, Valley 48, Clayton Ridge 40

OA-BCIG 74, Storm Lake 59

Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45

Class 1A:

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Akron-Westfield 17

Grand View Christian 85, Fort Dodge 63

Easton Valley 76, Marquette Catholic 38

Lake Mills 70, West Hancock 48

Martensdale-St. Mary's 79, Wayne 36

Montezuma 80, Keota 46

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Alburnett 48

Springville 98, Clarksville 24

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, South O'Brien 35

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Jesup 47

Washington 76, Notre Dame; Burlington 53

West Fork, Sheffield 70, Rockford 37

