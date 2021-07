2021 state baseball pairings announced

Games will be played at Merchants Park in Carroll and Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

BOONE, Iowa — Pairings have been announced for next week's 2021 Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament.

Games will be played at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City (Class 3A and 4A) and Merchants Park in Grinnell (Class 1A and 2A).

See the complete list of pairings and tournament schedules below.

Class 4A (Duane Banks Field in Iowa City)

Thursday, July 29

11 a.m. — No. 1 Pleasant Valley (34-4) vs. No. 8 Ottuma (30-9)

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Dowling Catholic (32-7) vs. No. 5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids (32-8)

5:00 p.m. — No. 2 Ankeny (31-6) vs. No. 7 Waukee (26-15)

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Johnston (35-7) vs. No. 6 Hempstead, Dubuque (30-10)

Friday, July 30

5:00 p.m. — Semifinal 1

7:30 p.m. — Semifinal 2

Saturday, July 31

2:30 p.m — Championship Game

Class 3A (Duane Banks Field in Iowa City)

Wednesday, July 28

11:00 a.m. — No. 4 Central DeWitt (23-15) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Marion (34-6) vs. No. 8 ADM, Adel (12-17)

5:00 p.m. — No. 2 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (26-12) vs. No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley (27-8)

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque (30-10) vs. No. 6 Winterset (22-11)

Friday, July 30

11:00 a.m. — Semifinal 1

1:30 p.m — Semifinal 2

Saturday, July 31

12:00 p.m. — Championship Game

Class 2A (Merchants Park in Carroll)

Tuesday, July 27

11:00 a.m. — No. 4 Unity Christian (20-7) vs. No. 5 Clarinda (18-11)

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Van Meter (28-7) vs. No. 8 Davis County (15-18)

4:30 p.m. — No. 3 Camanche (23-6) vs. No. 6 Denver (18-18)

7:00 p.m. — No. 2 Centerville (19-14) vs. No. 7 New Hampton (19-15)

Wednesday, July 28

4:30 p.m. — Semifinal 1

7:00 p.m. — Semifinal 2

Thursday, July 29

2:30 p.m. — Championship Game

Class 1A (Merchants Park in Carroll)

Monday, July 26

11:00 a.m. — No. 1 St. Mary's, Remsen (26-3) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-8)

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Kee (33-9) vs. No. 5 New London (26-1)

4:30 p.m. — No. 2 St. Albert, Council Bluffs (32-8) vs. No. 7 Lisbon (25-13)

7:00 p.m — No. 3 Tri-Center, Neola (28-2) vs. No. 6 Alburnett (28-9)

Wednesday, July 28

11:00 a.m. — Semifinal 1

1:30 p.m. — Semifinal 2

Thursday, July 29

12:00 p.m. — Championship Game