West Des Moines Valley, Waterloo West score Class 5A upsets at girls state basketball tournament

All games are being played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Johnston kicked off this year's tourney with a Class 5A win over Dowling Catholic.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

No. 1 Johnston (24-0) vs. No. 4 Pleasant Valley (22-2)

Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

No. 7 West Des Moines Valley (19-5) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (22-2)

Thursday, March 3 at 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 8 Benton Community (19-5)

Tuesday, March 1 at 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-6) vs. No. 5 Central DeWitt (19-4)

Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (19-4) vs. No. 7 Bondurant-Farrar (16-7)

Tuesday, March 1 at 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Bishop Heelan (21-2) vs. No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (18-5)

Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 3 at 5 and 6:45 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Unity Christian (23-1) vs. No. 8 Davenport Assumption (15-9)

Monday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

No. 4 Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-2) vs. No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-4)

Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 West Lyon (23-1) vs. No. 7 Roland-Story (19-5)

Monday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (21-3) vs. No. 6 Center Point-Urbana (21-3)

Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 3 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-2) vs. No. 8 South Central Calhoun (19-5)

Tuesday, March 1 at 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Panorama (24-1) vs. No. 5 Iowa City Regina (20-4)

Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m.

No. 2 Denver (23-2) vs. No. 7 Underwood (22-2)

Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

No. 3 Central Lyon (22-2) vs. No. 6 Cascade (20-4)

Wednesday, March 2 at 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 at 10 and 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 at 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. No. 8 North Mahaska (23-1)

Wednesday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 MMCRU (24-1) vs. No. 5 Exira-EHK (22-1)

Wednesday, March 2 at 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Bishop Garrigan (22-3) vs. No. 7 Burlington Notre Dame (23-0)

Wednesday, March 2 at 5 p.m.

No. 3 Springville (23-1) vs. No. 6 North Linn (22-2)

Wednesday, March 2 at 6:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.