State softball set to begin Monday | Here are the matchups

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Softball teams from across Iowa will soon hit the diamond for the state tournament.

The journey to a state championship begins Monday, July 17 and runs through Friday, July 21.

The tournament will take place at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on two separate diamonds: Kruger Seeds Field and Iowa Central Field.

Read on below for a full list of match-ups or click here to buy tickets.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 17

11 a.m. — No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (33-5) vs. No. 18 Bettendorf (29-10)

Kruger Seeds Field

11:30 a.m. — No. 4 Southeast Polk (30-9) vs. No. 5 West Des Moines Valley (34-8)

Iowa Central Field

1 p.m — No. 2 Ankeny (31-6) vs. No. 7 Muscatine (32-6)

Kruger Seeds Field

1:30 p.m. — No. 3 Waukee Northwest (31-11) vs. No. 6 Pleasant Valley (30-9)

Iowa Central Field

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at Kruger Seeds Field

Championship: Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m., Kruger Seeds Field

Class 4A

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 17

3 p.m. — No. 2 Carlisle (30-6) vs. No. 7 Winterset (25-12)

Kruger Seeds Field

3:30 p.m. — No. 3 Fort Dodge (31-9) vs No. 6 ADM (24-12)

Iowa Central Field

5 p.m. — No. 1 North Polk (30-4) vs. No. 8 North Scott (26-11)

Kruger Seeds Field

5:30 p.m. — No. 4 Norwalk (31-9) vs. No. 5 Western Dubuque (29-9)

Iowa Central Field

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) at Iowa Central Field

Championship: Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Kruger Seeds Field

Class 3A

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. — No. 1 Williamsburg (33-9) vs. No. 8 Albia (21-8)

Kruger Seeds Field

7:30 p.m. —No. 4 Davis County (24-4) vs. No. 5 Estherville Lincoln Central (31-3)

Iowa Central Field

Tuesday, July 18

11 a.m. — No. 2 Davenport Assumption (32-6) vs. No. 7 Saydel (23-6)

Kruger Seeds Field

11:30 a.m. — No. 3 Dubuque Wahlert (31-8) vs. No. 6 Benton Community (28-14)

Iowa Central Field

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (3 and 5 p.m.) at Kruger Seeds Field

Championship: Friday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m., Kruger Seeds Field

Class 2A

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 18

1 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa City Regina (27-8) vs. No. 8 Northeast (22-11)

Kruger Seeds Field

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Lisbon (34-7) vs. No. 5 Interstate 35 (25-12)

Iowa Central Field

3 p.m. — No. 2 Van Meter (34-5) vs. No. 7 Missouri Valley (29-3)

Kruger Seeds Field

3:30 p.m. — No. 3 Central Springs (25-5) vs. No. 6 West Monona (29-6)

Iowa Central Field

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 19 (3:30 and 5:30 p.m.) at Iowa Central Field

Championship: Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m., Kruger Seeds Field

Class 1A

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 18

5 p.m. — No. 1 Martensdale-St. Marys (25-6) vs. No. 8 Fort Dodge St. Edmond (23-11)

Kruger Seeds Field

5:30 p.m. — No. 4 Wayne (21-8) vs. No. 5 Remsen St. Mary's (25-1)

Iowa Central Field

7 p.m. — No. 2 North Linn (36-6) vs. No. 7 Sigourney (26-4)

Kruger Seeds Field

7:30 p.m. — No. 3 Southeast Warren (25-6) vs. No. 6 Clarksville (28-1)