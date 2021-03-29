Des Moines Public Schools to leave CIML, says currently athletic conference 'has created challenges'

Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Ottumwa have already split from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

Des Moines Public Schools will leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML) and join a new athletic conference starting in the 2022-23 school year, the district announced Monday.

Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Ottumwa have already split from the 19-team CIML. The Ames School Board is meeting Monday night to consider doing the same.

“While DMPS is a founding member of the CIML, the current size of the conference has created challenges in everything from scheduling to decision-making to significant inequities among its member schools," DMPS Director of Activities Jason Allen said in a statement. "This is the right time to look at a new direction."