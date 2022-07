2022 state baseball: Scores and brackets

Class 4A and Class 3A games are being played Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City. Class 2A and Class 1A games are at Merchants Park in Carroll.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Saturday, June 18.

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 19

No. 1 Johnston 6 vs. No. 8 Iowa City Liberty 3

No. 4 Waukee 2 vs. No. 5 Waukee Northwest 7

No. 2 Iowa City High vs. No. 7 Indianola: In Progress

No. 3 Prairie 2 vs. No. 6 Dowling Catholic 8

Semifinals: Thursday, July 21

No. 1 Johnston vs. No. 5 Waukee Northwest, 5 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2 TBD

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 18

No. 1 Assumption 11 vs. No. 8 Pella 1

No. 4 West Delaware 7 vs No. 5 Independence 8

No. 2 Western Dubuque 4 vs. No. 7 Winterset 3

No. 3 Lewis Central 4 vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 1 Assumption vs. No. 5 Independence, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Western Dubuque vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, July 19

No. 1 Van Meter vs. No. 8 Kuemper Catholic: In progress

No. 4 Beckman Catholic 7 vs. No. 5 Dike-New Hartford 4

No. 2 Estherville Lincoln Central 5 vs. No. 7 Interstate 35 1

No. 3 Cascade 2 vs. No. 6 Mid-Prairie 3

Semifinals: Thursday, July 21

Semifinal No. 1 TBD

No. 2 Estherville Lincoln Central vs. No. 6 Mid-Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Monday, July 18

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary's 6 vs. No. 8 South Winneshiek 0

No. 4 North Linn 4 vs. No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson 7

No. 2 Newman Catholic 3 vs. No. 7 Lisbon 2

No. 3 New London 12 vs. No. 6 CAM 3

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary's vs. No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson, 4:30 p.m.