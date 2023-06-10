Why does ADM set off fireworks every time the team scores a touchdown?

The tradition dates all the way back to 1978 and is still going strong 45 years later.

ADEL, Iowa — If you've ever been to an Adel-De Soto-Minburn (ADM) High School football game, you're probably familiar with the fireworks that go off after every touchdown.

"The Booms" have become a staple for ADM, according to ADM Activities Director Rod Wiebers.

"We get a lot of questions from visitors who come to our complex and say 'Hey, are you guys still doing the booms? We've heard about the booms'," Wiebers said. "When you get new people that play at ADM, at Tiger Stadium, for the first time to be able to show that, you know, it's builds a sense of pride in the community. It also is a great atmosphere. It shows the importance to our kids about how much we value the hard work that they do and we celebrate it."

The tradition started with former ADM Athletic Director Bill Kimber.

"He brought it after getting an idea at a different school down south in Missouri and brought it back here," Wiebers said.

"That next day, they got a little phone call from the police department, [saying], 'Do you have a permit for those fireworks you're letting off?" added Ryan Case, former president of the ADM Athletic Booster Club.

After a permit was secured, the rest was history.

"That boom just happens and it's fun to look around and see who's not ready for it." Case said. "It really shakes the stadium."

"You know, it's even spilled forward into some of our other activities, you know," Wiebers said. "In volleyball, where we have an outstanding spike, our kids will do a boom there."