Carlisle football resets after trip to dome

The Wildcats return just one starter on both sides of the ball.

CARLISLE, Iowa — The 2022 season was a success for Carlisle, as the Wildcats made the state football semifinal for the first time since 2007.

Despite the success last season, there's not as much momentum as you'd think. Carlisle returns just one starter on offense and one on defense.

"There's a little bit that carries over from year to year," said head coach Mark Hoekstra. "But the majority of it is, no matter how good or no matter how many people you lose, you're starting over."

The replacements are just players that have been waiting for their turn.

"We're all pretty familiar with the system," said quarterback Tate Heidemann. "So I don't think that's very challenging. I mean, we've all been doing the same stuff since we were in middle school."