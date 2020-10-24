x
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Friday Night Blitz

Friday Night Blitz: Oct. 23, 2020 (full show)

Check out all the highlights and scores from round two of the playoffs.

Scores courtesy Iowa High School Athletic Association

District 0

Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 28, Muscatine 0

Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 17 (8:00 PM)

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11 (Drake Stadium)

Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City, Liberty 7 (5:00 PM)

Indianola 30, Johnston 7

Iowa City, West 35, Iowa City, City High 7

Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0

Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0

Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7

Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17

Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3

District 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 42, Storm Lake 0 (Rock Valley)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14 ( (ND))

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35 ( (ND))

District 2

Ballard 28, Nevada 7 ( (ND))

Spencer 42, Humboldt 35 ( (ND))

Webster City 41, Mason City 29 ( (ND))

District 3

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0 ( (ND))

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20

District 4

Assumption, Davenport 21, Central DeWitt 7 (Brady Street Stadium)

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26 ( (ND))

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 45, Marion 8 ( (ND))

District 5

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0 ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26 ( (ND))

Washington 47, Keokuk 6

District 6

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 45, Marion 8 ( (ND))

District 7

Ballard 28, Nevada 7 ( (ND))

Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7 ( (ND))

Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7 ( (ND))

District 8

Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7 ( (ND))

Pella 21, Winterset 7 ( (ND))

District 9

Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7 ( (ND))

Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7 ( (ND))

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14 ( (ND))

District 1

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34, Unity Christian, Orange City 27

West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14

District 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0 ( (ND))

District 3

Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9 ( (ND))

Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0 ( (ND))

Waukon 56, Forest City 14 ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0 ( (ND))

District 4

Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9 ( (ND))

Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27 ( (ND))

Solon 41, Oelwein 12 ( (ND))

Waukon 56, Forest City 14 ( (ND))

District 5

Camanche 42, Anamosa 6

Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27 ( (ND))

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15 ( (ND))

West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 (OT (ND))

District 6

Solon 41, Oelwein 12 ( (ND))

West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 (OT (ND))

District 7

Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15 ( (ND))

Williamsburg 35, West Burlington 0

District 8

PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0 ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0 ( (ND))

District 9

Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0

Greene County 24, Clarinda 0

District 1

Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14 ( (ND))

West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian, Hull 48, Treynor 15 (Hull (ND))

District 2

South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13

District 3

South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22 ( (ND))

South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12

District 4

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35 ( (ND))

Denver 21, Cascade, Western Dubuque 19 ( (ND))

District 5

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 19, Durant 14

Denver 21, Cascade, Western Dubuque 19 ( (ND))

Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13 ( (ND))

District 6

Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal, Eldon 0

District 7

Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35, Truro 14

Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19 ( (ND))

District 8

Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14 ( (ND))

Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19 ( (ND))

Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7 ( (ND))

Van Meter 36, ACGC 0

District 9

OABCIG 49, East Sac County 7

Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 48, Treynor 15 (Hull (ND))

District 1

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 6

Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24 ( (ND))

South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))

District 2

West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14 ( (ND))

District 3

Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14

South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7 ( (ND))

District 4

South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7 ( (ND))

District 5

Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6 ( (ND))

MFL MarMac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24 ( (ND))

District 6

Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0

District 7

Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6 ( (ND))

District 8

Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14 ( (ND))

District 9

Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24 ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))

District 10

Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))

District 1

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 6 ( (ND))

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20 ( (ND))

Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26 ( (ND))

Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

District 3

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20 ( (ND))

Easton Valley 63, Springville 8

Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26 ( (ND))

District 4

Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14

New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19

District 5

B-G-M, Brooklyn 22, H-L-V, Victor 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28 ( (ND))

District 6

Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28 ( (ND))

District 7

Audubon 40, East Mills 7 ( (ND))

CAM, Anita 68, Stanton/Essex Vikings 6 ( (ND))

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 42, Woodbine 26 ( (ND))

District 8

Audubon 40, East Mills 7 ( (ND))

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 42, Woodbine 26 ( (ND))

Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 ( (ND))

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 6 ( (ND)) 