Friday Night Blitz: Oct. 23, 2020 (full show)

Scores courtesy Iowa High School Athletic Association
District 0
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Ankeny Centennial 55, Sioux City, East 14
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 28, Muscatine 0
Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 17 (8:00 PM)
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11 (Drake Stadium)
Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City, Liberty 7 (5:00 PM)
Indianola 30, Johnston 7
Iowa City, West 35, Iowa City, City High 7
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0
Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Waterloo, West 24, Fort Dodge 17
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 42, Storm Lake 0 (Rock Valley)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14 ( (ND))
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35 ( (ND))
District 2
Ballard 28, Nevada 7 ( (ND))
Spencer 42, Humboldt 35 ( (ND))
Webster City 41, Mason City 29 ( (ND))
District 3
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0 ( (ND))
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
District 4
Assumption, Davenport 21, Central DeWitt 7 (Brady Street Stadium)
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 45, Marion 8 ( (ND))
District 5
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0 ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge 58, Mount Pleasant 26 ( (ND))
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
District 6
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 45, Marion 8 ( (ND))
District 7
Ballard 28, Nevada 7 ( (ND))
Carlisle 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 7 ( (ND))
Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7 ( (ND))
District 8
Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7 ( (ND))
Pella 21, Winterset 7 ( (ND))
District 9
Harlan 36, Bondurant-Farrar 7 ( (ND))
Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7 ( (ND))
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Denison-Schleswig 14 ( (ND))
District 1
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34, Unity Christian, Orange City 27
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14
District 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 36, Algona 20
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0 ( (ND))
District 3
Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9 ( (ND))
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0 ( (ND))
Waukon 56, Forest City 14 ( (ND))
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0 ( (ND))
District 4
Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9 ( (ND))
Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27 ( (ND))
Solon 41, Oelwein 12 ( (ND))
Waukon 56, Forest City 14 ( (ND))
District 5
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27 ( (ND))
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15 ( (ND))
West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 (OT (ND))
District 6
Solon 41, Oelwein 12 ( (ND))
West Liberty 26, Mount Vernon 20 (OT (ND))
District 7
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15 ( (ND))
Williamsburg 35, West Burlington 0
District 8
PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0 ( (ND))
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0 ( (ND))
District 9
Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
District 1
Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14 ( (ND))
West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian, Hull 48, Treynor 15 (Hull (ND))
District 2
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13
District 3
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22 ( (ND))
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12
District 4
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Osage 35 ( (ND))
Denver 21, Cascade, Western Dubuque 19 ( (ND))
District 5
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 19, Durant 14
Denver 21, Cascade, Western Dubuque 19 ( (ND))
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13 ( (ND))
District 6
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 49, Cardinal, Eldon 0
District 7
Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35, Truro 14
Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19 ( (ND))
District 8
Emmetsburg 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14 ( (ND))
Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19 ( (ND))
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7 ( (ND))
Van Meter 36, ACGC 0
District 9
OABCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 48, Treynor 15 (Hull (ND))
District 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 6
Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24 ( (ND))
South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))
District 2
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14 ( (ND))
District 3
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7 ( (ND))
District 4
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7 ( (ND))
District 5
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24 ( (ND))
District 6
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6 ( (ND))
Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0
District 7
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6 ( (ND))
District 8
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6 ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14 ( (ND))
District 9
Riverside, Oakland 26, Lawton-Bronson 24 ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))
District 10
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
South O'Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 ( (ND))
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 6 ( (ND))
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20 ( (ND))
Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26 ( (ND))
Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
District 3
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20 ( (ND))
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Janesville 62, Kee, Lansing 26 ( (ND))
District 4
Montezuma 54, Lone Tree 14
New London 50, English Valleys, North English 19
District 5
B-G-M, Brooklyn 22, H-L-V, Victor 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28 ( (ND))
District 6
Lamoni 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 65, Collins-Maxwell 28 ( (ND))
District 7
Audubon 40, East Mills 7 ( (ND))
CAM, Anita 68, Stanton/Essex Vikings 6 ( (ND))
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 42, Woodbine 26 ( (ND))
District 8
Audubon 40, East Mills 7 ( (ND))
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 42, Woodbine 26 ( (ND))
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 ( (ND))
St. Mary's, Remsen 71, West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 6 ( (ND))