Friday Night Blitz: Aug. 28, 2020

Scores courtesy Iowa High School Athletic Association
District 0
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, West 0 ( (ND))
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque, Senior 16
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34 (OT)
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 25, Indianola 14
Fort Dodge 81, Ames 54
Glenwood 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7 ( (ND))
Urbandale 50, Johnston 34
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Washington ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Central DeWitt at Ottumwa ( (ND))
Davenport, Central at Iowa City, City High
Denison-Schleswig at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln ( (ND))
Des Moines, East at Des Moines, Lincoln
Des Moines, North at Des Moines, Hoover ( (ND))
Des Moines, Roosevelt at Valley, West Des Moines
Iowa City, West at Iowa City, Liberty
Linn-Mar, Marion at Dubuque, Hempstead
Mason City at Marshalltown ( (ND))
Muscatine at North Scott, Eldridge ( (ND))
Pleasant Valley at Regina, Iowa City ( (ND))
Sioux City, East at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))
Sioux City, North at South Sioux City, NE ( (ND))
Sioux City, West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))
Southeast Polk at Waukee
Waterloo, West at Waterloo, East ( (ND))
District 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Pella 6
ADM, Adel at Nevada ( (ND))
Spencer at Webster City ( (ND))
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 20, Western Christian, Hull 10 ( (ND))
Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0 ( (ND))
Spencer at Webster City ( (ND))
West Lyon, Inwood at Storm Lake ( (ND))
District 2
Gilbert 23, West Marshall, State Center 13 ( (ND))
Ballard at North Polk, Alleman ( (ND))
Creston O-M at Boone ( (ND))
Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))
Mason City at Marshalltown ( (ND))
District 3
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21 ( (ND))
Crestwood, Cresco at Waverly-Shell Rock ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque at West Delaware, Manchester ( (ND))
Waterloo, West at Waterloo, East ( (ND))
Waukon at Decorah ( (ND))
District 4
District 5
Clear Creek-Amana at Mount Pleasant ( (ND))
Keokuk at Clark County, MO ( (ND))
Knoxville at Fairfield ( (ND))
West Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))
District 6
Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
Grinnell at Harlan ( (ND))
Newton at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community ( (ND))
District 7
Carroll 7, Bondurant-Farrar 0 ( (ND))
Knoxville at Fairfield ( (ND))
Norwalk at Carlisle ( (ND))
District 8
Greene County at Perry ( (ND))
Van Meter at Winterset ( (ND))
District 9
Grinnell at Harlan ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Lewis Central ( (ND))
District 0
Saydel at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))
District 1
Alta/Aurelia at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids ( (ND))
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon ( (ND))
Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley ( (ND))
Unity Christian, Orange City at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars ( (ND))
West Lyon, Inwood at Storm Lake ( (ND))
District 2
Cherokee, Washington 21, MMCRU 7 ( (ND))
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6 ( (ND))
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0 ( (ND))
West Sioux, Hawarden 14, Spirit Lake 7 ( (ND))
Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))
District 3
Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21 ( (ND))
Gilbert 23, West Marshall, State Center 13 ( (ND))
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6 ( (ND))
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))
South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19 ( (ND))
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL ( (ND))
District 4
South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10 ( (ND))
Center Point-Urbana at Independence ( (ND))
Oelwein at Union, La Porte City ( (ND))
District 5
West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14 ( (ND))
Camanche at Mount Vernon ( (ND))
Cascade, Western Dubuque at Monticello ( (ND))
Tipton at West Branch ( (ND))
District 6
Williamsburg at Solon ( (ND))
District 7
Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 20 ( (ND))
Centerville at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))
West Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))
District 8
Albia at Mount Ayr ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton ( (ND))
Southeast Valley at Clarke, Osceola ( (ND))
District 9
Underwood 39, Atlantic 0 ( (ND))
Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian ( (ND))
Red Oak at Riverside, Oakland ( (ND))
Shenandoah at AHSTW ( (ND))
District 0
Hudson at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))
District 1
Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19 ( (ND))
West Sioux, Hawarden 14, Spirit Lake 7 ( (ND))
Bishop Garrigan, Algona at Emmetsburg ( (ND))
South O'Brien, Paullina at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids ( (ND))
District 2
Pocahontas Area/L-M 27, East Sac County 7 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley at Clarke, Osceola ( (ND))
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
District 3
East Marshall, LeGrand 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))
South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19 ( (ND))
Dike-New Hartford at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
District 4
Jesup 31, North Linn, Troy Mills 8 ( (ND))
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs ( (ND))
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar at Osage ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Denver ( (ND))
District 5
Durant 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))
Bellevue at Northeast, Goose Lake ( (ND))
Wilton at Highland, Riverside ( (ND))
District 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 ( (ND))
Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 20 ( (ND))
West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14 ( (ND))
Cardinal, Eldon at Southwest Valley ( (ND))
District 7
Central Decatur, Leon 42, Wayne, Corydon 6 ( (ND))
Albia at Mount Ayr ( (ND))
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton ( (ND))
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))
District 8
Grundy Center 20, Panorama, Panora 14 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0 ( (ND))
ACGC at Earlham ( (ND))
Madrid at Woodward-Granger ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
District 9
Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0 ( (ND))
Pocahontas Area/L-M 27, East Sac County 7 ( (ND))
Underwood 39, Atlantic 0 ( (ND))
MVAOCOU at Westwood, Sloan ( (ND))
OABCIG at Ridge View ( (ND))
District 0
MFL MarMac 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 28 ( (ND))
Edgewood-Colesburg at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))
District 1
Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19 ( (ND))
Cherokee, Washington 21, MMCRU 7 ( (ND))
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0 ( (ND))
South O'Brien, Paullina at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids ( (ND))
Unity Christian, Orange City at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville at Lawton-Bronson ( (ND))
District 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6 ( (ND))
Alta/Aurelia at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids ( (ND))
Bishop Garrigan, Algona at Emmetsburg ( (ND))
Newman Catholic, Mason City at North Union ( (ND))
Ogden at Manson Northwest Webster ( (ND))
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
District 3
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6 ( (ND))
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs ( (ND))
North Butler at BCLUW, Conrad ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar at Osage ( (ND))
District 4
East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, Starmont 12 ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10 ( (ND))
District 5
Alburnett 34, North Tama, Traer 6 ( (ND))
East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, Starmont 12 ( (ND))
Jesup 31, North Linn, Troy Mills 8 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 28 ( (ND))
District 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28 ( (ND))
Durant 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))
District 7
East Marshall, LeGrand 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
Grundy Center 20, Panorama, Panora 14 ( (ND))
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))
District 8
Central Decatur, Leon 42, Wayne, Corydon 6 ( (ND))
District 9
Cardinal, Eldon at Southwest Valley ( (ND))
Tri-Center, Neola at IKM-Manning ( (ND))
West Monona - Whiting at Sidney ( (ND))
District 10
Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0 ( (ND))
District 1
Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7
St. Mary's, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20
Graettinger-Terril at West Bend-Mallard
District 2
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
Tripoli 60, Rockford 20
AGWSR, Ackley at Clarksville
Easton Valley at Janesville ( (ND))
Riceville at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
District 3
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, West Central, Maynard 6
Central City at Springville
Kee, Lansing at Central, Elkader
Midland, Wyoming at Dunkerton (Make Up Date TBD) - POSTPONED
District 4
English Valleys, North English 39, Lone Tree 22
New London 32, Moravia 13
Winfield-Mt. Union 44, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
District 5
B-G-M, Brooklyn at Baxter
GMG, Garwin at Collins-Maxwell
Iowa Valley, Marengo at Colo-Nesco
Meskwaki Settlement School at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
District 8
Audubon 55, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Glidden-Ralston 32
Woodbine 64, West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va, Westside