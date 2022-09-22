Game of the Week preview: Montezuma at Southeast Warren

Montezuma brings a very balanced offense that can beat you through the air or on the ground. For Southeast Warren, their run game is their bread and butter.

LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa — Our game of the week will feature Montezuma and Southeast Warren — two teams that are on very similar paths this season.

Both teams opened up the season with a loss but have since corrected course. They are looking to get their fifth straight win tomorrow.

So, Friday night's faceoff has all the makings to be an exciting offensive showdown.

"They can run. They can pass. They get their receivers open really well. They're very disciplined at exploiting with the defense gives so we're just gonna have to make sure we're responsible and know our assignments and have everything covered each play," said Southeast Warren Head Coach Shane Rowlands.

As for Montezuma Head Coach John Beck said the game will be a competitive one.

"They play a type of defense where you have to grind it out and get the hard yards, and it's just one of those good matchups. Two good teams in the state, two competitive teams in the state," Beck said.

It's also Homecoming for Southeast Warren, so that just adds to the excitement of this game.