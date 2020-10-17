Friday Night Blitz Grinnell Mutual Player of the Week: Domonic Walker, Panorama 370 passing yards. Seven touchdowns. All in one half! 7 passing touchdowns and 370 passing yards in the first half by QB Domonic Walker @Domonic15134423 @weareiowa5news @matthewjudytv #Local5Blitz https://t.co/gXXKoOMa6Y— Micheal Kauzlarich (@CoachKauz) October 17, 2020 RELATED: Grinnell Mutual Play of the Week: Tucker Hanson runs it in out of the wildcat RELATED: Karl Chevrolet Game Ball: Tamin Lipsey, Ames RELATED: Blitz 10/16: Karl Chevrolet Coach of the Week