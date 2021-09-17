x
Friday Night Blitz

High school football: Week 4 'Friday Night Blitz' scores and highlights

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Friday, Sept. 17 matchups include:

  • ADM vs. Winterset
  • Pella vs. Bondurant-Farrar
  • Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Norwalk
  • Lewis Central vs. Indianola
  • Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny
  • Waukee NW vs. Johnston
  • Waukee vs. WDM Valley
  • Panorama vs. Van Meter
  • Earlham vs. Madrid
  • Grinnell vs. North Polk
  • Atlantic vs. Ballard
  • Baxter vs. Grand View Christian
  • Newton vs. Saydel
  • Urbandale vs. DM Roosevelt
  • Ames vs. DM East
  • DM Lincoln vs. Carlisle
  • Dowling Catholic vs. Iowa City High

Scores

