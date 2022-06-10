Game of the Week preview: ADM at Harlan

ADM and Harlan are tied for second in the AP's Class 3A rankings.

HARLAN, Iowa — Our game of the week will feature ADM and Harlan in what you can call a 'good-on-good' matchup.

Harlan's only loss this season came to Lewis Central in the first week, and it was a narrow loss at that.

The Tigers have some big time playmakers that Harlan will have to account for, like quarterback Aiden Flora and running back Brevin Doll.

"Both sides are gonna prepare really tough and they have a fantastic coaching staff and they got some really special players over there so you know, I think it's gonna be a battle and it's gonna be a tightly contested one," said Todd Bladt, head coach at Harlan.

But the Cyclones' speed on offense and defense present plenty of challenges for their opponents.

"Harlan's the standard of excellence in the state of Iowa, right? So I mean, anytime you get to go over and measure yourself against them, you're excited about that opportunity," said ADM head coach Garrison Carter. "You know they're gonna be well-coached. You know they're gonna have some explosive plays on offense. You know they're gonna be sound on defense."