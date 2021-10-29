x
Friday Night Blitz

SCOREBOARD: 'Friday Night Blitz' Playoff Edition

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 29, 2021!

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Friday, Oct. 29 include:

  • Centennial vs. WDM Valley (Game of the Week)
  • Johnston vs. Southeast Polk
  • Waukee NW vs. Ankeny
  • Linn-Mar vs. Dowling Catholic
  • Urbandale vs. Iowa City High
  • Fort Dodge vs. Bondurant 
  • Carlisle vs. Indianola
  • Clear Creek Amana vs. Winterset
  • ADM vs. Nevada 
  • Audubon vs. Montezuma
  • WACO vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
  • Mid Prairie vs. West Marshall 
  • Woodward-Granger vs. Van Meter 
  • North Tama vs. Lynnville-Sully

Scores

