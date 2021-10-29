SCOREBOARD: 'Friday Night Blitz' Playoff Edition

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5, WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.
Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!
Matchups for Friday, Oct. 29 include:
- Centennial vs. WDM Valley (Game of the Week)
- Johnston vs. Southeast Polk
- Waukee NW vs. Ankeny
- Linn-Mar vs. Dowling Catholic
- Urbandale vs. Iowa City High
- Fort Dodge vs. Bondurant
- Carlisle vs. Indianola
- Clear Creek Amana vs. Winterset
- ADM vs. Nevada
- Audubon vs. Montezuma
- WACO vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
- Mid Prairie vs. West Marshall
- Woodward-Granger vs. Van Meter
- North Tama vs. Lynnville-Sully
Scores
RELATED: Waukee Northwest ready for 1st playoff run as independent school with teammate on their mind