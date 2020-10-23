'Friday Night Blitz' preview: Lamoni is one man stronger in quest for state title

Every roster spot matters in 8-Player football in Iowa, which made the return of Zander Reed all the more special.

High school football postseason play continues Friday night, and Local 5 is covering 11 games across central Iowa.

For the Lamoni Demons, an 8-Player team, the roster is only 14 people deep.

And that was only 13 earlier this year, as senior Zander Reed enlisted in the Iowa National Guard. Basic training took him out of state for the first three games of the season.

"To me, I wanted to help more community-wise," Reed said. "Home state, it's easier."

But now the team is all back together, and looking to get Lamoni to the UNI-Dome for the second time this decade.