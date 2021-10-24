x
Friday Night Blitz

Iowa high school football playoff matchups announced

Catch the highlights on "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the matchups and schedule for the first round of 5A, 4A and 3A football playoffs. The games begin Friday at 7 p.m. and you can buy tickets online here.

The second round is set for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player after the first round wrapped up this week. Find the matchups for each class below:

Class 5A

Pod 1

Johnston at Southeast Polk

Linn-Mar at Dowling Catholic

Pod 2

Urbandale at Iowa City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Pod 3

Ankeny Centennial at West Des Moines Valley

Cedar Falls at Pleasant Valley

Pod 4

Waukee Northwest at Ankeny

Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Prairie

RELATED: Fareway Game Ball: Waukee Northwest playing for Cael Winter

Class 4A

Pod 1

Clear Creak-Amana at Winterset

Decorah at North Scott

Pod 2

Norwalk at Webster City

Burlington at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Pod 3

Cedar Rapids Washington at Waverly-Shell Rock

Fort Dodge at Bondurant-Farrar

Pod 4

Carlisle at Indianola

Spencer at Lewis Central

Class 3A

Pod 1

Sioux Center at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Algona at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Pod 2

Hampton-Dumant/CAL at Humboldt

Independence at Benton Community

Pod 3

Ballard at Harlan Community

ADM at Nevada

Pod 4

Grinnell at West Delaware

Assumption at Solon

Class 2A

Pod 1

Spirit Lake at West Lyon

Clear Lake at Cetnral Lyon/George-Little Rock

Pod 2

Iowa Falls-Alden at Southeast Valley

OABCIG at Greene County

Pod 3

PCM at Williamsburg

Mid-Prairie at West Marshall

Pod 4

Camanche at Waukon

North Fayette Valley at Monticello

Class 1A

Pod 1

Western Christian at Underwood

Ridge View at West Sioux

Pod 2

ACGC at South Central Calhoun

Woodward-Granger at Van Meter

Pod 3

Pella Christian at Dike-New Hartford

Columbus Catholic at Sigourney/Keota

Pod 4

West Branch at Beckman Catholic

MFL MarMac at Regina

RELATED: Wyckoff Heating & Cooling Play of the Week: Carter Durflinger returns kickoff for a TD

Class A

Pod 1

South O'Brien at West Hancock

North Butler at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Pod 2

Southwest Valley at Woodbury Central

Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr

Pod 3

Earlham at Grundy Center

North Tama at Lynnville-Sully

Pod 4

Wapsie Valley at North Linn

East Buchanan at Lisbon

Eight-player

Pod 1

Kingsley-Pierson at St. Mary's

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven Ayrshire at Don Bosco

Pod 2

English Valleys at Easton Valley

Kee at Turkey Valley

Pod 3

WACO at Martensdale St. Mary's

Audubon at Montezuma

Pod 4

Fremont-Mills at CAM

Newell-Fonda at Lenox

WATCH | Iowa high school football playoff matchups announced 

