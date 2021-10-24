Iowa high school football playoff matchups announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the matchups and schedule for the first round of 5A, 4A and 3A football playoffs. The games begin Friday at 7 p.m. and you can buy tickets online here.
The second round is set for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player after the first round wrapped up this week. Find the matchups for each class below:
Class 5A
Pod 1
Johnston at Southeast Polk
Linn-Mar at Dowling Catholic
Pod 2
Urbandale at Iowa City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Pod 3
Ankeny Centennial at West Des Moines Valley
Cedar Falls at Pleasant Valley
Pod 4
Waukee Northwest at Ankeny
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Class 4A
Pod 1
Clear Creak-Amana at Winterset
Decorah at North Scott
Pod 2
Norwalk at Webster City
Burlington at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Pod 3
Cedar Rapids Washington at Waverly-Shell Rock
Fort Dodge at Bondurant-Farrar
Pod 4
Carlisle at Indianola
Spencer at Lewis Central
Class 3A
Pod 1
Sioux Center at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Algona at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Pod 2
Hampton-Dumant/CAL at Humboldt
Independence at Benton Community
Pod 3
Ballard at Harlan Community
ADM at Nevada
Pod 4
Grinnell at West Delaware
Assumption at Solon
Class 2A
Pod 1
Spirit Lake at West Lyon
Clear Lake at Cetnral Lyon/George-Little Rock
Pod 2
Iowa Falls-Alden at Southeast Valley
OABCIG at Greene County
Pod 3
PCM at Williamsburg
Mid-Prairie at West Marshall
Pod 4
Camanche at Waukon
North Fayette Valley at Monticello
Class 1A
Pod 1
Western Christian at Underwood
Ridge View at West Sioux
Pod 2
ACGC at South Central Calhoun
Woodward-Granger at Van Meter
Pod 3
Pella Christian at Dike-New Hartford
Columbus Catholic at Sigourney/Keota
Pod 4
West Branch at Beckman Catholic
MFL MarMac at Regina
Class A
Pod 1
South O'Brien at West Hancock
North Butler at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Pod 2
Southwest Valley at Woodbury Central
Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr
Pod 3
Earlham at Grundy Center
North Tama at Lynnville-Sully
Pod 4
Wapsie Valley at North Linn
East Buchanan at Lisbon
Eight-player
Pod 1
Kingsley-Pierson at St. Mary's
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven Ayrshire at Don Bosco
Pod 2
English Valleys at Easton Valley
Kee at Turkey Valley
Pod 3
WACO at Martensdale St. Mary's
Audubon at Montezuma
Pod 4
Fremont-Mills at CAM
Newell-Fonda at Lenox
