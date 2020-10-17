Friday Night Blitz: Oct. 16, 2020 (full show)

District 0
Ames 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City, West 7
Davenport, Central 35, Davenport, West 10
Iowa City, City High 41, Ottumwa 16
District 1
Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17 ( (ND))
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28
District 2
Ballard 40, Boone 14
Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17 ( (ND))
Mason City 16, Gilbert 14
District 3
Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7 ( (ND))
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Waterloo, East 6
District 4
Central DeWitt 48, Clinton 27
Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7 ( (ND))
District 5
Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7 ( (ND))
Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8
Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7 ( (ND))
District 6
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6 ( (ND))
Grinnell 44, Newton 23
Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14 ( (ND))
Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7 ( (ND))
District 7
Bondurant-Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7 ( (ND))
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6 ( (ND))
Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7 ( (ND))
Nevada 69, Perry 6 ( (ND))
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34 ( (ND))
District 8
Nevada 69, Perry 6 ( (ND))
Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29 ( (ND))
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34 ( (ND))
District 9
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Lewis Central 63, Creston O-M 12
Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29 ( (ND))
District 1
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Unity Christian, Orange City 34, Sheldon 16
District 2
Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14 ( (ND))
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14 ( (ND))
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0 ( (ND))
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18
District 4
Crestwood, Cresco 19, North Fayette Valley 6
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0 ( (ND))
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))
Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28 ( (ND))
District 5
Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24 ( (ND))
Monticello 56, Union, La Porte City 18 ( (ND))
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))
West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16
District 6
Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24 ( (ND))
Monticello 56, Union, La Porte City 18 ( (ND))
Mount Vernon 25, Vinton-Shellsburg 15
Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28 ( (ND))
District 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))
West Burlington 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 24
District 8
Centerville 54, Chariton 14
Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0 ( (ND))
Saydel 14, Clarke, Osceola 13 ( (ND))
District 9
Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20
Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0 ( (ND))
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
District 1
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6 ( (ND))
Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 ( (ND))
District 2
Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6 ( (ND))
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M 8 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 ( (ND))
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6 ( (ND))
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8 ( (ND))
Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6 ( (ND))
South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15 ( (ND))
District 4
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6 ( (ND))
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))
South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15 ( (ND))
District 5
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 6
Cascade, Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0
District 6
Cardinal, Eldon 38, Pekin 29
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren Community 6
District 7
ACGC 56, Pleasantville 38 ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro 20, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6 ( (ND))
Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14 ( (ND))
District 8
ACGC 56, Pleasantville 38 ( (ND))
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M 8 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8 ( (ND))
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7 ( (ND))
Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14 ( (ND))
District 9
East Sac County 21, Missouri Valley 16
Treynor 83, MVAOCOU 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7 ( (ND))
District 1
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 23, Alta/Aurelia 20 ( (ND))
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, MMCRU 0
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8 ( (ND))
Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))
South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16 ( (ND))
District 2
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 23, Alta/Aurelia 20 ( (ND))
Lake Mills 63, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 34 ( (ND))
Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38 ( (ND))
West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8
District 3
Lake Mills 63, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 34 ( (ND))
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler 19
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))
West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28 ( (ND))
District 4
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, North Linn, Troy Mills 42 ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0
District 5
Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19 ( (ND))
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, North Linn, Troy Mills 42 ( (ND))
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46 ( (ND))
District 6
Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19 ( (ND))
Lisbon 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapello 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
District 7
Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46 ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31 ( (ND))
District 8
Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38 ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31 ( (ND))
District 9
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20 ( (ND))
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8 ( (ND))
Riverside, Oakland 53, AHSTW 12
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14
District 10
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20 ( (ND))
Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))
South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16 ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, West Monona, Onawa 22 ( (ND))
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29 ( (ND))
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 56, Graettinger-Terril 14
District 2
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14 ( (ND))
Janesville 76, Riceville 12
Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24 ( (ND))
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 36
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
District 3
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, G-M-G 0 ( (ND))
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6 ( (ND))
Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24 ( (ND))
Springville 36, Midland, Wyoming 28
District 4
B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6 ( (ND))
English Valleys, North English 56, Moravia 13
Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mt. Union 36
New London 52, WACO, Wayland 6
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14 ( (ND))
B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6 ( (ND))
Baxter 64, Iowa Valley, Marengo 20
Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8 ( (ND))
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6 ( (ND))
H-L-V, Victor 64, Colo-Nesco 21
DistriCt 6
Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8 ( (ND))
Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27 ( (ND))
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8
Stanton/Essex Vikings 61, Murray 26 ( (ND))
District 7
Audubon 55, Bedford 0 ( (ND))
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
East Mills 41, Lenox 16
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 ( (ND))
District 8
Audubon 55, Bedford 0 ( (ND))
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 ( (ND))
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29 ( (ND))
West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 54, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0