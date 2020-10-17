x
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Friday Night Blitz

Friday Night Blitz: Oct. 16, 2020 (full show)

The 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs are here!

Scores: Iowa High School Athletic Association

District 0

Ames 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City, West 7

Davenport, Central 35, Davenport, West 10

Iowa City, City High 41, Ottumwa 16

District 1

Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17 ( (ND))

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

District 2

Ballard 40, Boone 14

Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17 ( (ND))

Mason City 16, Gilbert 14

District 3

Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7 ( (ND))

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Waterloo, East 6

District 4

Central DeWitt 48, Clinton 27

Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14 ( (ND))

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 24, Charles City 7 ( (ND))

District 5

Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7 ( (ND))

Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8

Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7 ( (ND))

District 6

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6 ( (ND))

Grinnell 44, Newton 23

Marion 18, Clear Creek-Amana 14 ( (ND))

Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7 ( (ND))

District 7

Bondurant-Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7 ( (ND))

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6 ( (ND))

Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7 ( (ND))

Nevada 69, Perry 6 ( (ND))

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34 ( (ND))

District 8

Nevada 69, Perry 6 ( (ND))

Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29 ( (ND))

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34 ( (ND))

District 9

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

Lewis Central 63, Creston O-M 12

Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29 ( (ND))

District 1

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Unity Christian, Orange City 34, Sheldon 16

District 2

Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14 ( (ND))

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7

District 3

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14 ( (ND))

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0 ( (ND))

Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18

District 4

Crestwood, Cresco 19, North Fayette Valley 6

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0 ( (ND))

Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8 ( (ND))

Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28 ( (ND))

District 5

Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24 ( (ND))

Monticello 56, Union, La Porte City 18 ( (ND))

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))

West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16

District 6

Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24 ( (ND))

Monticello 56, Union, La Porte City 18 ( (ND))

Mount Vernon 25, Vinton-Shellsburg 15

Oelwein 42, South Tama County, Tama 28 ( (ND))

District 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))

West Burlington 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 24

District 8

Centerville 54, Chariton 14

Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0 ( (ND))

Saydel 14, Clarke, Osceola 13 ( (ND))

District 9

Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20

Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0 ( (ND))

Greene County 49, Red Oak 0

District 1

Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6 ( (ND))

Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 ( (ND))

District 2

Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6 ( (ND))

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M 8 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7 ( (ND))

District 3

Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6 ( (ND))

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8 ( (ND))

Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6 ( (ND))

South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15 ( (ND))

District 4

Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6 ( (ND))

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))

South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15 ( (ND))

District 5

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 6

Cascade, Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0

District 6

Cardinal, Eldon 38, Pekin 29

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren Community 6

District 7

ACGC 56, Pleasantville 38 ( (ND))

Interstate 35, Truro 20, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6 ( (ND))

Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14 ( (ND))

District 8

ACGC 56, Pleasantville 38 ( (ND))

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 16, Pocahontas Area/L-M 8 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8 ( (ND))

Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7 ( (ND))

Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14 ( (ND))

District 9

East Sac County 21, Missouri Valley 16

Treynor 83, MVAOCOU 18

Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7 ( (ND))

District 1

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 23, Alta/Aurelia 20 ( (ND))

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, MMCRU 0

Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8 ( (ND))

Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16 ( (ND))

District 2

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 23, Alta/Aurelia 20 ( (ND))

Lake Mills 63, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 34 ( (ND))

Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38 ( (ND))

West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8

District 3

Lake Mills 63, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 34 ( (ND))

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler 19

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))

West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28 ( (ND))

District 4

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, North Linn, Troy Mills 42 ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0

District 5

Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19 ( (ND))

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, North Linn, Troy Mills 42 ( (ND))

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46 ( (ND))

District 6

Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19 ( (ND))

Lisbon 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapello 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

District 7

Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, North Tama, Traer 46 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31 ( (ND))

District 8

Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31 ( (ND))

District 9

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20 ( (ND))

Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8 ( (ND))

Riverside, Oakland 53, AHSTW 12

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14

District 10

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20 ( (ND))

Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 44, West Monona, Onawa 22 ( (ND))

District 1

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29 ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 56, Graettinger-Terril 14

District 2

AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14 ( (ND))

Janesville 76, Riceville 12

Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24 ( (ND))

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 36

Tripoli 60, Rockford 0

District 3

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, G-M-G 0 ( (ND))

Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6 ( (ND))

Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24 ( (ND))

Springville 36, Midland, Wyoming 28

District 4

B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6 ( (ND))

English Valleys, North English 56, Moravia 13

Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mt. Union 36

New London 52, WACO, Wayland 6

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14 ( (ND))

B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6 ( (ND))

Baxter 64, Iowa Valley, Marengo 20

Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8 ( (ND))

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6 ( (ND))

H-L-V, Victor 64, Colo-Nesco 21

DistriCt 6

Collins-Maxwell 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8 ( (ND))

Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27 ( (ND))

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8

Stanton/Essex Vikings 61, Murray 26 ( (ND))

District 7

Audubon 55, Bedford 0 ( (ND))

CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18

East Mills 41, Lenox 16

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 ( (ND))

District 8

Audubon 55, Bedford 0 ( (ND))

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 ( (ND))

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29 ( (ND))

West Harrison/Whiting Hawkeyes 54, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0 