'Friday Night Blitz': Week 1 highlights and scores

Matchups for Friday, Aug. 26 include:
- West Des Moines Valley vs. Waukee Northwest
- Van Meter vs. Earlham
- Carlisle vs. Winterset
- Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic
- North Polk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
- Des Moines East vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
- Southeast Valley vs. I-35 (Truro)
- Ballard vs. Bondurant
- Bettendorf vs. Urbandale
- Ankeny vs. Waukee
- Stanton at Martensdale-St. Marys
- Indianola vs. Centennial
- Madrid vs. Woodward-Granger
- Marshalltown vs. Ames
- Sioux City West vs. Des Moines Lincoln
- Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Hoover