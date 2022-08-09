Week 3 high school football scores and highlights

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.
Matchups for Friday, Sept. 9 include:
- Des Moines East vs. Des Moines Lincoln
- Dowling vs. Ankeny
- Van Meter vs. Winterset
- Waukee Northwest vs. Southeast Polk
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Johnston
- Ames vs. Iowa City High
- Pella vs. Indianola
- Lewis Central vs. Norwalk
- North Polk vs. ADM
- Urbandale vs. West Des Moines Valley
- Centennial vs. Waukee
- Gilbert vs. Bondurant-Farrar