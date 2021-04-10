x
Friday Night Blitz

'Friday Night Blitz': Week 7 scores and highlights

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 8, 2021!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Friday, Oct. 8 matchups include:

  • Harlan vs. ADM
  • Algona vs. Nevada
  • Boone vs. Bondurant
  • Southeast Polk vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  • Sioux City North vs. Johnston
  • Centennial vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Waukee
  • Roland-Story vs. West Marshall
  • Clarinda vs. Des Moines Christian
  • Van Meter vs. I-35, Truro
  • South Central Calhoun vs. Woodward-Granger
  • Montezuma vs. Baxter
  • Lenox vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
  • Colfax-Mingo vs. Madrid

Scores

