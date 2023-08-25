x
Friday Night Blitz

Week 1 scores and highlights: 'Friday Night Blitz'

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Aug. 25, 2023 include:

  • Southeast Polk vs. Valley
  • North Polk vs. Bondurant
  • Central Decatur vs. Earlham
  • Urbandale vs. Indianola
  • Des Moines Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Ames vs. Waukee
  • Ankeny vs. Centennial 
  • Waukee NW vs. Johnston
  • Norwalk vs. Carlisle
  • Van Meter vs. Harlan

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

Scores

