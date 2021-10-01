x
Friday Night Blitz

'Friday Night Blitz': Week 6 scores and highlights

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 1, 2021!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Friday, Oct. 1 matchups include

  • Interstate 35 vs. ACGC
  • Nodaway Valley vs. Van Meter
  • Glenwood vs. Winterset
  • Nevada vs. Ballard
  • Knoxville vs. Saydel
  • Linn-Mar vs. Southeast Polk
  • Ankeny vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston
  • Urbandale vs. Centennial
  • Marshalltown vs. Des Moines Lincoln
  • Des Moines North vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Sioux City West vs. Des Moines East
  • Indianola vs. Norwalk
  • West Central Valley vs. Panorama

Scores

