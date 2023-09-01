x
SCOREBOARD: Week 2 of Iowa high school football

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Sept. 1, 2023 include:

  • Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Newton vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
  • Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny
  • Des Moines Christian vs. Van Meter
  • West Des Moines Valley vs. Dowling Catholic
  • Iowa City West vs. Urbandale
  • Indianola vs. Norwalk
  • ACGC vs. Earlham
  • Oskaloosa vs. Des Moines Hoover
  • Ankeny Centennial vs. Ames
  • Carlisle vs. North Polk
  • Johnston vs. Cedar Falls

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

Scores

