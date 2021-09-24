x
Friday Night Blitz

High school football: Week 5 'Friday Night Blitz' scores and highlights

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Sept. 24, 2021!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Friday, Sept. 24 matchups include:

  • CAM vs. Audubon 
  • Collins-Maxwell vs. Colo-NESCO
  • BGM vs. Baxter 
  • Murray vs. Martensdale-St. Marys 
  • South Hamilton vs. Woodward-Granger 
  • Waterloo West vs. Southeast Polk
  • Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ankeny
  • Sioux City West vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Albia vs. PCM
  • Bedford vs. Exira-EHK
  • Atlantic vs. ADM
  • Winterset vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
  • Carlisle vs. Bondurant-Farrar
  • Perry vs. Indianola
  • Gilbert vs. Nevada
  • Des Moines Lincoln vs. Des Moines North
  • Centennial vs. SC East

Scores

