Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Friday Night Blitz

SCOREBOARD: High school football playoffs (Oct. 30, 2020)

Catch the latest highlights and scores on "Local 5 Blitz"!
Credit: WOI

Scores via Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12

Iowa City, West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 6

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0

Waukee 50, Indianola 28

CLASS 3A:

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 42, Spencer 7

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Harlan 49, Carlisle 42

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 17, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14

CLASS 2A:

Camanche 35, Tipton 29

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

Solon 37, Independence 21

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

CLASS 1A:

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20

OABCIG 41, Western Christian, Hull 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17

Van Meter 39, Pella Christian 23

West Sioux, Hawarden 36, Emmetsburg 15

CLASS A:

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14

MFL MarMac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

CLASS 8:

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42

Janesville 66, New London 22

Montezuma 56, B-G-M, Brooklyn 14

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13 