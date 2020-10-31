SCOREBOARD: High school football playoffs (Oct. 30, 2020)

Scores via Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
Ankeny 37, Cedar Falls 16
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waterloo, West 12
Iowa City, West 38, Dubuque, Hempstead 24
Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 6
Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7
Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0
Waukee 50, Indianola 28
CLASS 3A:
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 42, Spencer 7
Grinnell 6, Pella 0
Harlan 49, Carlisle 42
Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Washington 14
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 17, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14
CLASS 2A:
Camanche 35, Tipton 29
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0
Solon 37, Independence 21
Waukon 46, Monticello 14
West Liberty 20, Williamsburg 14
West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0
West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7
CLASS 1A:
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32, Mediapolis 20
OABCIG 41, Western Christian, Hull 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14
South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7
Underwood 42, Mount Ayr 17
Van Meter 39, Pella Christian 23
West Sioux, Hawarden 36, Emmetsburg 15
CLASS A:
Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14
MFL MarMac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Regina, Iowa City 28, Alburnett 7
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 8
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8
West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
CLASS 8:
Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Tripoli 38
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Janesville 66, New London 22
Montezuma 56, B-G-M, Brooklyn 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13