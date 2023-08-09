Week 3 scores and highlights: 'Friday Night Blitz'

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!
Scores
AC/GC 55, Panorama, Panora 44
Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13
Alburnett 33, Beckman, Dyersville 6
Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28
Ankeny Centennial 42, Cedar Falls 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26
Audubon 62, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Baxter 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34, OT
Bedford 41, Lenox 30
Belle Plaine 53, Moravia 46
Bettendorf 48, Urbandale 10
Bishop Garrigan 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 13
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 29, Sioux City, East 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Burlington 18, Keokuk 13
CAM, Anita 76, East Mills 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 0
Central City 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Central Decatur, Leon 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 16
Central Lee, Donnellson 17, Durant-Bennett 10
Central Lyon 70, West Sioux 7
Cherokee, Washington 42, Ridge View 21
Clarksville 36, Janesville 15
Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Colfax-Mingo 20, Saydel 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Collins-Maxwell 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 40, Des Moines, East 20
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24
Creston 48, Ballard 28
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Fort Dodge 0
Davenport, North 35, Marshalltown 21
Davis County, Bloomfield 23, Eldon Cardinal 12
Denver 35, North Fayette Valley 14
Des Moines Christian 44, Clarke, Osceola 35
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Ankeny 14
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Dubuque, Senior 7
Dunkerton 66, GMG, Garwin 32
Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33
East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36, East Marshall, LeGrand 29
Emmetsburg 46, Sheldon 20
Fairfield 23, Washington 20
Forest City 41, Eagle Grove 14
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Stanton 24
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Alta-Aurelia 7
Gilbert 27, Mason City 15
Glidden-Ralston 22, Colo-NESCO 18
Greene County 41, Atlantic 6
Grinnell 46, Oskaloosa 6
Grundy Center 38, Pella Christian 6
Harlan 17, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27
Indianola 30, Pella 21
Interstate 35,Truro 21, Woodward-Granger 20
Knoxville 34, South Tama County, Tama 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14, OT
Lamoni 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 22
Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
Le Mars 49, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42
Lewis Central 38, ADM, Adel 31
Lisbon 34, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28
Lone Tree 49, Midland, Wyoming 30
MFL-Mar-Mac 43, New Hampton 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 6
Madrid 35, Mount Ayr 34
Marion 34, Center Point-Urbana 19
Mt Vernon 19, Benton Community 7
Murray 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Nashua-Plainfield 46, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Nevada 27, PCM, Monroe 7
Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46
North Butler, Greene 25, West Fork, Sheffield 0
North Tama, Traer 34, AGWSR, Ackley 18
North Union 46, Belmond-Klemme 0
Ogden 20, Perry 14
Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14
Red Oak 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Regina, Iowa City 45, Mediapolis 7
Roland-Story, Story City 29, South Hamilton, Jewell 20
Saint Ansgar 24, West Hancock, Britt 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Sioux City, West 14
Shenandoah 45, Nodaway Valley 8
Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O'Brien, Paullina 13
Sidney 52, Griswold 14
Sigourney-Keota 41, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
Sioux Center 41, Unity Christian 8
Solon 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
South Central Calhoun 34, Riverside, Oakland 28
Southeast Polk 42, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Southeast Valley 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, East Union, Afton 14
Southwest Valley 32, Grand View Christian 28
Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6
Tipton 35, Mt Pleasant 7
Treynor 34, Clarinda 28, OT
Tri-Center, Neola 49, West Monona 0
Underwood 45, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Van Buren, Keosauqua 28, Highland, Riverside 22
Van Meter 52, Humboldt 14
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Clinton 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Waterloo, East 39, Charles City 36
Waukee 42, Sioux City, North 0
Wayne, Corydon 30, Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Webster City 21, North Polk, Alleman 20
West Branch 30, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23
West Lyon, Inwood 49, OA-BCIG 0
Western Christian 41, Pocahontas 0
Williamsburg 49, Clear Creek-Amana 20
Wilton 26, Camanche 6
Winfield-Mount Union 34, WACO, Wayland 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Logan-Magnolia 14
