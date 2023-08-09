'Friday Night Blitz': Week 4 scores and highlights

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!
Matchups for Sept. 15, 2023 include:
- ADM vs. Norwalk
- Waukee Northwest vs. Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley vs. Waukee
- Lewis Central vs. Bondurant
- Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk
- Ames vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
- Johnston vs. Ankeny
- Humboldt vs. North Polk
- Southeast Valley vs. Des Moines Christian
- Southwest Valley vs. Earlham
- Des Moines Lincoln vs. Des Moines North
- Creston vs. Carroll
