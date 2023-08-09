x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Blitz

'Friday Night Blitz': Week 4 scores and highlights

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

More Videos

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Sept. 15, 2023 include:

  • ADM vs. Norwalk
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Dowling Catholic
  • West Des Moines Valley vs. Waukee
  • Lewis Central vs. Bondurant
  • Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk
  • Ames vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Johnston vs. Ankeny
  • Humboldt vs. North Polk
  • Southeast Valley vs. Des Moines Christian
  • Southwest Valley vs. Earlham
  • Des Moines Lincoln vs. Des Moines North
  • Creston vs. Carroll

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

► Follow us on Threads! 

► Download the We Are Iowa app 

► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 

 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Scores

Watch last week's episode (Sept. 8, 2023)

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out