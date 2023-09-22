x
Friday Night Blitz

'Friday Night Blitz': Week 5 scores and highlights

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Sept. 22, 2023 include:

  • Bondurant-Farrar vs. Newton
  • Clark vs. Van Meter
  • Waukee vs. Johnston
  • Ballard vs. Indianola
  • Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Des Moines Lincoln
  • Waterloo West vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Ames vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Earlham vs. Madrid
  • Southeast Valley vs. Des Moines Christian
  • Dowling Catholic vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

Scores

Stream on YouTube

