Friday Night Blitz

Week 6 scores and highlights: 'Friday Night Blitz'

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Sept. 29, 2023 include:

  • Carlisle vs. Gilbert
  • Waukee Northwest vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial
  • Chariton vs. Van Meter
  • Boone vs. Indianola
  • Des Moines Lincoln vs. Waukee
  • Johnston vs. Southeast Polk
  • Southeast Warren vs. Lamoni
  • Norwalk vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
  • Ottumwa vs. Ames
  • Des Moines East vs. Urbandale
  • Knoxville vs. Nevada
  • Des Moines Hoover vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Scores

Watch last week's episode (Sept. 22, 2023)

