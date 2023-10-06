x
Friday Night Blitz

SCOREBOARD: Scores and highlights from Week 7 of 'Friday Night Blitz'

Get caught up on all the Iowa high school football action from across the state.

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Oct. 6, 2023 include:

  • Creston vs. Knoxville
  • Roland Story vs. Des Moines Christian
  • Gilbert vs. Bondurant-Farrar
  • Humboldt vs. Algona
  • Montezuma vs. Baxter
  • Perry vs. Atlantic
  • Johnston vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
  • Webster City vs. Charles City
  • I-35 vs. Clarke
  • Ballard vs. ADM
  • Ottumwa vs. Waukee Northwest
  • Harlan vs. Nevada
  • Audubon vs. Collins-Maxwell
  • St. Edmond vs. Colo-Nesco
  • Sioux City North vs. Des Moines East
  • Le Mars vs. Fort Dodge
  • Emmetsburg vs. Eagle Grove
  • Riverside vs. Earlham
  • Ames vs. Marshalltown
  • Urbandale vs. Dowling Catholic
  • North Mahaska vs. Madrid
  • Ankeny Centennial vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Southeast Polk vs. Waukee
  • Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Glenwood
  • Central Decatur vs. Wayne
  • Des Moines North vs. Boone
  • Southeast Valley vs. Green County
  • Southwest Valley vs. IKM-Manning
  • Winterset vs. Lewis Central

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.

