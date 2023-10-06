SCOREBOARD: Scores and highlights from Week 7 of 'Friday Night Blitz'

IOWA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!
Matchups for Oct. 6, 2023 include:
- Creston vs. Knoxville
- Roland Story vs. Des Moines Christian
- Gilbert vs. Bondurant-Farrar
- Humboldt vs. Algona
- Montezuma vs. Baxter
- Perry vs. Atlantic
- Johnston vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
- Webster City vs. Charles City
- I-35 vs. Clarke
- Ballard vs. ADM
- Ottumwa vs. Waukee Northwest
- Harlan vs. Nevada
- Audubon vs. Collins-Maxwell
- St. Edmond vs. Colo-Nesco
- Sioux City North vs. Des Moines East
- Le Mars vs. Fort Dodge
- Emmetsburg vs. Eagle Grove
- Riverside vs. Earlham
- Ames vs. Marshalltown
- Urbandale vs. Dowling Catholic
- North Mahaska vs. Madrid
- Ankeny Centennial vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
- Southeast Polk vs. Waukee
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Glenwood
- Central Decatur vs. Wayne
- Des Moines North vs. Boone
- Southeast Valley vs. Green County
- Southwest Valley vs. IKM-Manning
- Winterset vs. Lewis Central
