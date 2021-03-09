x
Friday Night Blitz

WATCH LIVE: 'Friday Night Blitz' Week 9

Highlights, scores, social media reaction and more from Oct. 21, 2021!

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Friday, Oct. 22 include:

  • Lewis Central vs. Winterset (Game of the Week)
  • Norwalk vs. Bondurant-Farrar 
  • Pella vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
  • North Polk vs. Nevada
  • Pleasantville vs. Van Meter
  • I-35 vs. Woodward-Granger
  • Centerville vs. West Marshall
  • BGM vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
  • Saydel vs. ADM
  • Des Moines Roosevelt vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Urbandale
  • Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee
  • Ames vs. Johnston
  • Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Southeast Polk
  • Des Moines Lincoln vs. Ankeny
  • Glenwood vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 

Scores

Stream the show on YouTube

