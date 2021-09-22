Undefeated Audubon Wheelers prepare for matchup against also-undefeated CAM Cougars

Longtime teammates Gavin Smith and Carter Andreasen are hoping to lead the team to victory.

AUDUBON, Iowa — The stakes couldn't be higher for the Audubon Wheelers. They're currently undefeated, with four wins under their belt. Now, they're gearing up for their upcoming game against the CAM Cougars, who are also undefeated.

"We played them a lot past couple years," said Gavin Smith, quarterback for the Wheelers. "They ended our season my freshman year, and then we played them twice my sophomore year, and one of them to go to the dome and one of them for the district title. So we've really had a lot of close games and intense games with them the whole time."

Coming off a 56-7 win over the Exira-EHK Spartans, Wheelers showed his versatility with touchdowns scored by passing and running them in himself. The other major threat at the Wheelers' disposal: runningback Carter Andreasen, who started playing football with Smith in 4th grade.

"We've been playing football together since we were just little kids. Best friends when we were little and always going around turn on a football. Playing tackle when we probably shouldn't have been playing tackle football," Andreasen said.

With so much time spent on the field together, the two have a strong respect for each other.

"We've obviously gotten bigger and stronger and faster. And he's crazy, strong and fast. And hopefully, I'm just as fast and strong as him," Smith said.

Now, the big question: can Smith and Andreasen help lead the Wheelers past the Cougars and to a state championship?