Preseason Blitz: Ames Little Cyclones welcome new head coach

Kevin Ferguson joins Ames High School after a stint with Southeast Polk as an assistant coach.

AMES, Iowa — As Ames takes the football field this season, they’ll do so with a new head coach: Kevin Ferguson.

“I’m a new coach, new ways of doing it. That being said, I think it’s been a huge adjustment for the coaches, for me, but also for the players.”

For the Little Cyclones to have success, it starts with laying the foundation.

“Just more or less getting the culture established because I feel like if I don’t have that established then the rest of it won’t fall into place," Ferguson said.

On the field, the focus for Ferguson is getting his playmakers the ball.

“We have guys that can hurt you on the ground and guys that can hurt you through the air.”

But the offensive line will have to make some strides in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got a group of guys on the offensive line that have never played or started any games we have no returners there.”

The lack of experience up front doesn’t lower the hopes of the Little Cyclones.

“For us they’re high," said junior Corey Phillips. "We expect to come in here, have a good season. We’re never going to put ourselves down so our expectations are high. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks about us.”

“Every game we want to win it doesn’t matter the opponent it doesn’t matter if they’re supposed to beat us we’re supposed to beat them we just gotta get out there and fight every play of the game.”

For Tamin Lipsey and the rest of his teammates, getting to Week 1 will bring out plenty of fire.

“It’s been nearly two years," Lipsey said. "I just hope we can get out here and do. We’re going to go as hard as we can.”

Ames will start the season in Fort Dodge on Sept. 28.

