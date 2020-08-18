Preseason Blitz: Des Moines Roosevelt ready to take another stride forward on the gridiron

Year 1 of Mitch Moore as head coach saw plenty of success for the Roughriders. In Year 2, more is expected from the metro's top team.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Year 1 for Mitch Moore at Roosevelt included a 6-4 record and a playoff appearance.

In Year 2, to take another stride forward, it will boil down to details.

“Now they really know what to expect and how can we continue that detail every day, I think that can carry us to the next level.”

“To be better than we were last year, I think we gotta take every day with urgency. Practice with a high level of intensity and a high level of energy.”

And guiding the Roughriders offense will be a sophomore quarterback, Jamison Patton.

“He’s a special athlete. He brings a lot of intangibles to the quarterback position but honestly for me, his coaching staff, and teammates," Moore said. "It’s his leadership and humbleness and the way he attacks every day with a willingness to be coached and get better that makes him a special player.”

Patton is a three-sport athlete and says he models his game on and off the field after Lamar Jackson. The biggest thing is that humility.

“I don’t really care about the social media, if you’re good, you’re good," Patton said. "You don’t have to show every body like you’re all this, just stay humble.”

He’ll let his play do the talking.

“Last year I was mostly running. Now I gotta prove that I’m a dual threat.”

At Roosevelt, it’s more than X’s and O’s being taught.

“We’ve certainly talked about the fight for equality that our community and certainly our football team lives on a daily basis, I think that’s in the front of our minds as well," said Moore.

“Coach has been really big on that, and understands we’re a really diverse team," Patton said. "Roosevelt is really diverse, and he’s with us on that one.”

And that’s brought them together.

They’ll get to prove just how good they are week one against West Des Moines Valley. Getting to that game will be a win, in and of itself