Preseason Blitz: Van Meter Bulldogs reload once again

The Van Meter Bulldogs watched a prolific senior class graduate in 2020. Now it's time for the Bulldogs to reload.

VAN METER, Iowa — “We have a target on our back right now. We have to keep getting better each day the team has to keep getting better.”

That’s because there’s a tradition of success for the Van Meter Bulldogs

“We’ve won in four different sports five state titles in the last five years.”

One of those being a football title in 2017.

“There’s always some pressure just from the other classes they’ve had so much success so you always want to live up to that standard and even break that standard and go above and beyond what the past classes have done so yeah for sure there’s some pressure.”

To head coach Eric Trudo, “I think it’s about embracing that pressure or that grind that grit and determination that it requires.”

The Bulldogs have gone to work, and once again, it’s the seniors setting the tone.

“We’ve kind of got a relatively small senior class this year but we’ve had that before the number doesn’t mean anything it’s the quality of the leadership within the class so we’ll lean on our senior class as well.”

They’re sticking to what they do best, speed and technique.

“Our offense is going to be super dynamic as well as the defense so in the past we haven’t always been the biggest but we’ve been pretty fast so I think we’re just going to be a great team again this year.”

But with so much turnover, there are some voids to fill. That’s the fun part for Trudo

“That’s another piece that’s pretty exciting fitting the pieces together because they’re always surprises and how it works out.”

Whoever ends up taking the field for the bulldogs this fall, there will be plenty of pride that comes with it.

“Just playing for Van Meter is an amazing feeling.”