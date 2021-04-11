x
Friday Night Blitz

SCOREBOARD: 'Friday Night Blitz' Playoff Edition

Get the latest highlights and scores for Nov. 5, 2021 games!

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube.

Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!

Matchups for Friday, Nov. 5 include:

  • Dowling vs. Southeast Polk (Game of the Week)
  • Pleasant Valley vs. West Des Moines Valley
  • Ankeny vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  • Lewis Central vs. Indianola 
  • Decorah vs. Winterset
  • Webster City vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  • Bondurant-Farrar vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
  • Nevada vs. Harlan
  • Williamsburg vs. West Marshall
  • AC/GC vs. Van Meter
  • Sigourney-Keota vs. Dike-New Hartford
  • Newell-Fonda vs. CAM (Anita)

Scores

Stream the show on YouTube

