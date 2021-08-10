Todd Bladt following in father's footsteps as Harlan head football coach

Todd's father, Curt, had 422 wins over the course of 40+ years as head coach.

HARLAN, Iowa — After Curt Bladt's record-breaking career as Harlan's head football coach, his son Todd Bladt has taken the reigns and is working hard to carry on his father's legacy.

Curt had 422 wins over the course of more than 40 years, and holds records for the most playoff appearances and most state championships.

Todd took over last season and came up one win shy of the state title, and he had one word to describe that.

"Ugly. We got a lot that we can fix about it," he said. "We got a lot that we can fix about it, watched film of it many of times. We got to improve a bunch of things and we'll come back this year."

Todd said he has room for improvement, but the team is off to a good start with a 6-0 record. He has his sights set on getting back to the championship, and quarterback Teagan Kasperbauer plays a big role in that.

"Getting experience under my belt, that's a big part at the end of the year, and then we got a great group of guys around me just helping out," Kasperbauer said.

The Little Cyclones head to ADM Friday night for Local 5's "Friday Night Blitz" Game of the Week.