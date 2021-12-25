Harlan ranked No. 2 small town high school football team

MaxPreps ranked the top 25 high school teams for schools with less than 1,000 students located in cities with less than 10,000 people.

HARLAN, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 19.

Harlan Community High School is the runner-up for MaxPreps' top small town team, and it was the only central Iowa school to make the list.

Harlan finished the season 13-0 and won the Class 3A state championship for their 13th title in program history.

MaxPreps defines "small town high schools" as schools with less than 1,000 students located in cities with less than 10,000 people. Harlan has 507 students and the town's population is 4,845.

The No. 1 school was China Spring High School in Texas. The school's football team went 16-0 and won the Class 4A-II championship.

The only other Iowa team to make the list was Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, which lost to Harlan in the state title game 42-28.