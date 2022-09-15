Hoover football player hopes to inspire girls to give the sport a try

Ernie Kennedy decided to go out for football this season despite never having played a single down before.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not always easy to try new things, but one Hoover High School freshman football player is encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone just like she is.

She said she was inspired by her brother who played football and decided to give it a try.

At first, she was a little apprehensive, but now enjoys learning new things about the game and making plays for her team.

"If you want to do it, just do it," Kennedy said. "Just come out and explore and even if it's a boy sport, come out and see how it is. It doesn't matter if you're strong or not strong, boy or a girl, it's like do what you got to do. Just come out and see if you like it or not."

Kennedy said she plans on playing football again next year and hopes to inspire other girls to give football a try.