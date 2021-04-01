Iowa high school football schedules released for 2021-22 season

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the schedule Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Feb. 16. Read more here.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the official high school football schedule for the 2021-2 season Monday.

The IHSAA also announced a new seventh classification, Class 5A, for participating high schools.

Practice for the 2021 season is scheduled to start on Aug. 9 and the first official competition date for Week 1 is Aug. 26.

Currently, game dates are listed for Fridays, but are subject to change for Thursdays or Saturdays depending on the host school and site availability.

The last week of the 2021 regular season for Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player is Friday, Oct. 15. Classes 5A, 4A and 3A's final regular season games are Friday, Oct. 22.

Schools in Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player that don't qualify for the postseason can schedule a ninth game if they want, according to the IHSAA website.

The IHSAA Board of Control announced district and group assignments on March 12.

A list of school classifications can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Here's where to find the schedules for each class: