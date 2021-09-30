3-headed monster leading Indianola offense

The Indians have been doing more than just walking, they have run to five victories, outscoring opponents 215 to 75.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indians are off to one of the best starts in school history. Five wins to start the season and a top 5 ranking in Class 4A, all thanks to a high-powered offense.

"We got the guys here, talk is talk, let's walk the walk,” said Indianola head football coach Erik Kluver.

"Being able to score 43 points a game definitely helps a defensive coordinator and coach to sleep easier,” said Kluver.

First-year starting quarterback Bennett Brueck has looked sharp during the first half of the season. Brueck has thrown for more than a thousand yards and 12 touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions.

“Seeing him the first game he came in, he was cool, he was calm, every week he seems to get better,” said Wide Receiver Drew Kingery.

His favorite target, a six-foot-four wide receiver, who didn’t play a down of football last year.

"It kind of killed me seeing everyone out there playing and scoring touchdowns. I'm just in the stands watching, it just really made me want to come out,” said Kingery.

The standout wide receiver leads the team with seven touchdown catches. Then there is the last part of the three-headed monster; running back Kael Kolarik.

The big back has tacked on seven touchdowns on the ground, but the biggest impact he has on the field comes on the defensive side of the ball.

"I’ve gotten to sit behind some pretty good safeties in the past, so it’s nice to have that knowledge and work on my game on defense, I’ve grown to love defense too,” said Kolarik. When asked if he likes to do the tackling versus getting tackled, “I mean yeah it’s fun, I tell you what."

One thing is clear, if Indianola is going to chase down a state title in class 4a, the three-headed monster of Kolarik, Brueck, and Kingery will have to be at their best during the rest of the season.

Warriors face off with Norwalk this Friday night in a big 4A clash.