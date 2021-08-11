UNI Dome on the horizon: CAM Cougars preparing for semifinal game

The Cougars of the CAM Community School District are in uncharted territory: a semifinal matchup.

"I’m going to say, we're going to be a ghost town, here, Massena and Cumberland probably, I think everybody is gonna be going,” said Shelli Hogueison.

Outside of CAM high school, it’s all anyone can think about, talk about and write about.



"I feel like we're more pumped than nervous, were excited, were anxious more than anything,” said a group of cheerleaders.

Inside the high school, on the gym's floor – would be where you would usually find the basketball team, that wasn’t the case today in Anita.

"Today and Tomorrow were going to practice indoors,” said head coach Barry Bower.

Bower, a former player for the school himself, has the team hitting the hardwood for practices this week. "Were going to crank up some music to be make sure people understand the vibe,” said Bower.

The “UNI Dome” vibe is one of a kind in the state of Iowa. Coaches plugged in the loudspeakers, and broke out the play cards, and put on the headsets, all to simulate playing in the loud atmosphere they will be in come Wednesday morning. "Putting them in these situations is very crucial for us right now,” said Bower.

If you look around the gym though, there are no state championship banners hanging on the walls. In all the school’s history, never a team state title for the community school.



"We’ve made it to sub-state, three or four times in baseball, we made it to state in track in a couple different events, but other than that no,” said Cougar defensive end Cade Ticknor.

At the beginning of the season, the team set out a goal, make it to the dome.

"They said, 'Coach, we're sick and tired of just being close. Let’s get the monkey off our back and go,'” said Bower.

But what makes this team at CAM High School any different from those previous teams.

"It’s just a special group of us that have been working at it ever since, we’ve been playing together since third grade. Now it’s finally paying off,” said Ticknor.

It paid off, they turned in an undefeated regular season. And have ran away from teams, to the tune of three double-digit wins in the playoffs. They now a date with destiny, for a spot in the finals.

With all that on the line, most teams forget to enjoy the moment, coach Bower won’t let that happen.

"Why not cherish it. You know, I think that’s the excitement that people need to understand. Success is never guaranteed, that’s first and foremost but neither is tomorrow, and I think people need to understand that, why not relish today because tomorrow might never be here,” said Bower.